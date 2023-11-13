Native American Market Days: A celebration of Native American Diversity

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s a wrap for the three-day Native American Market here in Grand Junction.

The Native American Market Days Festival brings together indigenous artists and vendors; it’s a celebration of Native American diversity. On its last day, the event featured a world-champion hoop dancer, the Danza Aztec dance group, and bear dance singers.

The marketplace brought Native American jewelry, blankets, art, and so much more. “We bring these people here, and they have their own profession; most of it is the southwest, silver and turquoise, and what their gourds and their blankets, and just anything that these artists will produce,” said Chief Roland McCook, chairman of the Native American Cultural Programs. “So we give them a place to do this, and it’s very lively and colorful here, and everybody’s having a good time.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Arizona say a 9-year-old boy died at the hospital after a vehicle struck him and his...
Child dies, father badly hurt after car crashes into them waiting to cross street, police say
Cameo exit
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-70
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
A climber had fallen 40 feet while on a multi‐pitch climb called “Mudflap Girl”.
Grizzly Creek Rescue
A motorcyclist died in a crash with a bus in Olathe Friday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in crash involving school bus, police say

Latest News

This Veterans Day, one local veteran finally received one of the most-revered medals. Former...
Local veteran receives Purple Heart
It’s a wrap for the three-day Native American Market here in Grand Junction.
Native American Market Days: A celebration of Native American Diversity
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, middle, passes as Denver Broncos defensive end Zach...
Baron Browning’s return has jolted the Denver Broncos defense heading into season’s second half
A climber had fallen 40 feet while on a multi‐pitch climb called “Mudflap Girl”.
Grizzly Creek Rescue