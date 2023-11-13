Mesa County: Significant strides made in Japanese beetle eradication

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County is working to combat the Japanese beetle.

The targeted zones are North Grand Junction between 24 and 27 Rd., and neighborhoods in the West Lake area, Pear Park, and the Redlands.

According to Mesa County, it has successfully treated over 1,200 properties with acelepryn, a safe pesticide, spanning an area as vast as 209 football fields. With annual strategic treatments, Mesa County said it’s on track to reduce the beetle population from 25 to 30 percent yearly, aiming for total eradication in three to five years.

“We’re trapping, and we have great trapping efforts that the state of Colorado has supported us in and the Colorado State University extension,” said Bobbie Daniel, Mesa County commissioner. “So we’re monitoring this continuously throughout the year, and that’s where we determined where we would be spraying and where we would be focusing our efforts. So traps will go up in the spring, and then we will start spraying in the spring of next year. Then we’ll see how that data comes back and how effective we are being.”

The county added that residents can do their part by applying grub control to their lawns in spring and treating new sod to hinder beetle spread.

