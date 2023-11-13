Food Bank of the Rockies preps for holiday season

Semi truck at Food Bank of the Rockies Distribution Center
Semi truck at Food Bank of the Rockies Distribution Center(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, the Food Bank of the Rockies is getting ready for its busiest time of the year.

In recent weeks, the food bank has seen an increase of 40 to 60 percent of people needing food assistance. Sue Ellen Rodwick, director of Food Bank of the Rockies, blames inflation; it’s why the food bank is preparing for the holiday season to make sure families are able to celebrate. Preparations began in August with the purchase of turkeys and holiday-appropriate foods for all different celebrations.

“We ordered a lot of turkeys, or to have a lot in there’s a lot that are going to be available here in Mesa County and throughout the Western Slope at different hunger relief partners,” said Rodwick.

You can find Thanksgiving assistance down below:

Thanksgiving Community Meals

-Salvation Army, 1235 North 4th St, Grand Junction, Colorado. November 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

-First Christian Church, 1326 North 1St, Grand Junction, Colorado. November 23, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

-Canyon View Vineyard Church, November 22, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving Food Supplies

-Community Food Bank, 476 28 1/2 Rd., Grand Junction, Colorado. November 20, 21, 11:30 a.m.-5:30p.m.

-Orchard Mesa Baptist Church, 2748 B 1/2 Rd., Grand Junction Colorado.. November 18.

-Victory Life Church, 2066 Hwy 6 & 50, Fruita, Colorado. November 18 19, 1p.m.-3p.m.

