Calm and consistent conditions will persist for the start of the work week.

By Julia Blanchette
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:20 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

High-Pressure Trough

Today, we have high pressure located directly overhead. The high-pressure ridge will impact the weather starting today and going into the week. While under high pressure, no new weather formations can form due to the lack of upward airflow. This is why much of the Grand Valley will have steady and quiet conditions for the next few days. The high-pressure ridge will exit to the east within the next few days. A southwest Pacific wind flow will fuel this movement.

With high pressure, we expect sunshine, cool morning temperatures, and warm afternoons.

Our Next 24 Hours

With the highs for the week sitting at warmer temperatures, it may be an excellent opportunity to get outside.

Our day-by-day breakdown for Monday is as follows:

33 degrees by 8 AM, 47 degrees by 10 AM, 56 degrees by noon, and temperatures in the 60s by 2 PM and 4 PM.

The highs for Monday will reach in the afternoon hours. Grand Junction will see temperatures as high as 61 degrees, and Montrose will reach 58 degrees. It will reach 62 degrees in Delta and 61 degrees in Cortez.

Lows for tomorrow in our early morning hours are in the mid to upper 20s. It will be 29 degrees in Grand Junction, 25 degrees in Delta, 26 degrees in Montrose, and 23 Degrees in Cortez.

Potential Precipitation

There is some rain in the forecast later this week. Starting on Friday, there is a 30% chance of rain. Precipitation on Saturday and Sunday is also possible.

