3 charged after ‘ghost bag’ operation at airport, police say

Southwest Airlines called officers over the weekend to report a bag that arrived at Nashville International Airport, but no one flew with it.
By Daniel Smithson and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Three women were arrested in Tennessee for allegedly participating in what police call a “ghost bagging” ring.

Southwest Airlines called officers over the weekend to report a bag that arrived at Nashville International Airport, but no one flew with it.

Officials found brand-new Lululemon clothes, a receipt, a forged driver’s license and a credit card.

Police said three women drove to the airport to pick up the bag.

Officers stopped them and found $20,000 worth of gift cards, $9,000 worth of receipts and merchandise and 10 credit cards inside the car.

Police believe the women were buying clothes using stolen credit card information. Then they return them to different stores to get cash or store credit, police said.

Torryiel Griggs, 30, who was the driver of the vehicle, was charged with theft of property, criminal simulation and credit card fraud.

It’s unknown at this time the charges the other women face.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A climber had fallen 40 feet while on a multi‐pitch climb called “Mudflap Girl”.
Grizzly Creek Rescue
A motorcyclist died in a crash with a bus in Olathe Friday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in crash involving school bus, police say
Purple Heart ceremony in Grand Junction.
Local veteran receives Purple Heart
Montrose, Rifle, Delta Football Teams all advance in State Playoffs
Montrose, Rifle, Delta Football Teams all advance in State Playoffs
Incoming Clouds
Unseasonably warm high temperatures across the valley, which transition into cloud coverage and precipitation by the end of the week.

Latest News

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the driver crashed the McLaren 720S into a building just...
Driver crashes $300,000 McLaren sports car into building
Woman killed in Markle homicide identified as suspect’s grandmother, court docs say
Megan Rapinoe hobbles off the pitch after injury early in the final match of her career
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
In a press conference, Chuck E. Cheese said the animatronic band will be exclusively and...
Chuck E. Cheese is getting rid of its iconic animatronic bands