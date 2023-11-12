Unseasonably warm high temperatures across the valley, which transition into cloud coverage and precipitation by the end of the week.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Concluding Our Weekend

The end of Veterans Day weekend will be warm with clear skies. It will be another wonderful day to get outside and soak up some sun. Highs will be in the upper 50′s and low 60′s throughout the valley.

Cloud Forecast

The start of the work week will be clear, but this is expected to change. There is incoming cloud coverage from the Pacific Northwest. The jet stream is pushing this cloud coverage toward the Western Slope. Around mid-week, the cloud coverage will begin to accumulate above head, moving into the weekend. Around Thursday and Friday, much of this cloud coverage is expected to bring scattered rainfall.

Precipitation Forecast

In the next five days, much of the Grand Valley will remain dry through Wednesday. On Thursday, the rainfall will start and continue through the weekend in some spots. There will be more information on this provided in the seven-day forecasts.

Our Next 24 Hours

The low temperatures for the day will occur in the early morning hours. Temperatures will be as cold as 26 degrees in Grand Junction, 26 degrees in Delta, 23 degrees in Montrose, and 18 degrees in Cortez.

The Highs in the afternoon hours are unseasonably warm. 60 degrees in Grand Junction, 61 degrees in Delta, 56 degrees in Montrose, and 60 degrees in Cortez.

A Look Ahead

Temperatures will be warm through the majority of the week. Cloud coverage will begin to mix into the sky around midweek. The cloud coverage will eventually bring some rain by the start of next weekend, even possibly some light snow for Cortez.

