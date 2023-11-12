The Rock Annual “The Perfect Gift Craft Fair”

Craft Fair
Craft Fair((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The holiday season is fast approaching; that’s why the Rock Church in the Redlands is hosting its Perfect Gift Craft Fair.

The church provided the community with an opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts. The craft fair featured over 60 booths that offered handcrafted products ranging from jam, clothing, and much more. It’s a way to raise money for its benevolence and ministry programs.

Darlia Sawyer, the organizer, said the fair also allows community members to showcase their homemade goods. “It’s been growing every year, so that’s been really positive, and usually we have really good feedback from all our vendors.”

