Montrose, Rifle, Delta Football Teams all advance in State Playoffs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Three Western Slope High School Football Teams are still dancing in the state playoffs.

In the Class 4A Bracket the Montrose Red Hawks saw their first playoff action, and took advantage of the week of rest dominating the Pueblo West Cyclones 35-7. The Red Hawks uped themselves by two points from the first time these two teams met this season. Montrose ended their regular season with a 33-7 win over Pueblo West.

Now the Red Hawks find themselves headed for a quarterfinal matchup with the eleven-seeded Windsor Wizards. Windsor upset six-seeded Ponderosa Friday.

Also in Class 4A, the Fruita Monument Wildcats lost a playoff rematch to the defending class champs, the Broomfield Eagles 30-14.

In Class 2A the Delta Panthers escaped a road game against The Classical Academy Titans with a win. The Panthers and Titans were tied up at 14-14 with just a few seconds in regulation, but the Panthers tackled a Titan rusher in the backfield in the TCA endzone for a saftey. From there the Panthers kneeled out the clock for the 16-14 win.

The number one-seeded Panthers advance to take on the twelve-seeded Moffat County Bulldogs in the Class 2A semifinals.

The number three-seeded Rifle Bears won a back and forth game with the University Bulldogs at a final of 35-28. The Bears showcased their balanced offensive attack, doing damage through the air, then powering it in on the ground, particularly around the endzone.

Next the Bears face maybe their toughest foe of the year, the defending 2A champions, the Eaton Reds.

