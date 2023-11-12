Local veteran receives Purple Heart

Purple Heart ceremony in Grand Junction.
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:48 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This Veterans Day, one local veteran finally received one of the most-revered medals. Former Army Sgt. 1st Class William Montgomery received a Purple Heart in recognition of the injuries he sustained while defending America in Iraq.

That took place at a special medal ceremony at the Mesa County Workforce Center on Saturday morning. Montgomery says he is thankful for the recognition and appreciation.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert awarded the Purple Heart to former Sgt. Montgomery. “This is one of the greatest parts of my job to be able to recognize Sgt. 1st Class William Montgomery, and the sacrifices that he’s made in securing our freedoms here at home are something that goes beyond words; there’s definitely a debt that can never be repaid,” said Boebert.

President George W. Bush created the Purple Heart Medal to recognize troopers who are wounded or killed while serving in the armed forces.

