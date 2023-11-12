Grizzly Creek Rescue

A climber had fallen 40 feet while on a multi‐pitch climb called “Mudflap Girl”.
A climber had fallen 40 feet while on a multi‐pitch climb called “Mudflap Girl”.(Glenwood Springs Fire Department)
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 1:30 pm on Saturday the Glenwood Springs Fire Department responded to a report of a fallen climber at Grizzly Creek Trailhead.

The climber had fallen approximately 40 feet while on a multi‐pitch climb called “Mudflap Girl”. This climb is over 700 feet tall and the climber was located around the 400-500 feet up the climb. A total of 36 rescuers helped with this incident including responders from the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue, Vail Mountain Rescue, Mountain Rescue Aspen, Air National Guard, and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The High‐ Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (HAATS) was contacted also contacted and worked closely with the Mountain Rescue Aspen team to rescue the injured climber and their climbing partner. They lowered a single rescuer to the climbers from a helicopter and then hoisted them to the hovering craft, then they were later transported to the Valley View Hospital.

Incident Commander Battalion Chief, Jesse Hood, credits the success of the rescue to the professionalism of all the parties who participated in the operation.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Arizona say a 9-year-old boy died at the hospital after a vehicle struck him and his...
Child dies, father badly hurt after car crashes into them waiting to cross street, police say
Cameo exit
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-70
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Members of Shania Twain's production crew were hospitalized Wednesday after their bus crashed...
Shania Twain tour bus crashes in Canada; 13 people sent to hospital
Football State Playoffs Round Two Preview
Football State Playoffs Round Two Preview

Latest News

Montrose, Rifle, Delta Football Teams all advance in State Playoffs
Montrose, Rifle, Delta Football Teams all advance in State Playoffs
Mavericks Football wrap up season with a win
Mavs Football wraps up season with a win, locks up winning record
Live to VOD recordings of KJCT's newscasts
Mavs Football wraps up season with a win, locks up winning record
Montrose, Rifle, Delta Football Teams all advance in State Playoffs
Montrose, Rifle, Delta Football Teams all advance in State Playoffs