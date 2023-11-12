Grizzly Creek Rescue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 1:30 pm on Saturday the Glenwood Springs Fire Department responded to a report of a fallen climber at Grizzly Creek Trailhead.

The climber had fallen approximately 40 feet while on a multi‐pitch climb called “Mudflap Girl”. This climb is over 700 feet tall and the climber was located around the 400-500 feet up the climb. A total of 36 rescuers helped with this incident including responders from the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue, Vail Mountain Rescue, Mountain Rescue Aspen, Air National Guard, and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The High‐ Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (HAATS) was contacted also contacted and worked closely with the Mountain Rescue Aspen team to rescue the injured climber and their climbing partner. They lowered a single rescuer to the climbers from a helicopter and then hoisted them to the hovering craft, then they were later transported to the Valley View Hospital.

Incident Commander Battalion Chief, Jesse Hood, credits the success of the rescue to the professionalism of all the parties who participated in the operation.

No further information is available at this time.

