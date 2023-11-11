Veteran’s Day weekend will consist of sunshine throughout the Day

A clear Veteran’s Day weekend with some clouds moving in later in the week.
By Julia Blanchette
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Veteran’s Day Weekend

This weekend in Grand Junction looks sunny. High temperatures in the 50′s, low temperatures in the mid to upper 20′s.

This weekend in Montrose looks sunny. High temperatures in the 50′s, low temperatures in the 20′s.

For those of you headed to the front range this weekend, the weather in Denver will be welcoming. High temperatures in the 60′s, low temperatures in the low 30′s.

Incoming Cloud Coverage

The jetstream tells us a lot about the weather headed our direction this week. A clear high-pressure ridge will be pushed towards the east as our wind flow shifts. Just to the west of the high-pressure ridge, a southwest wind flow will deliver Pacific moisture to the area. The Pacific moisture will arrive in the form of clouds. We will see increasing cloud coverage beginning as early as Tuesday. This same shift may also introduce some rain by the end of the week.

Next 24 Hours

Our lows for tonight in the early morning hours will be in the 20′s in the valley. Our highs for tomorrow in the afternoon hours will be in the 50s throughout the valley.

