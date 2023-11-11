Maverick WBB shooting leads to win in home opener

By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:09 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa Mavericks move to 4-0 on the season, after taking down the West Texas A&M Buffalos in the Mavs home opener 70-51.

West Texas A&M got off to a hot start, using size and speed to jump out to a 16-11 lead in the first quarter. But they could only hold off the Mavs for so long, who put up a seventeen-point swing in the second quarter, buoyed by the Mavs lights out shooting. In the second, the Mavs shot just under 44% from the field, and were nine of ten from the free throw line.

CMU ended the first half on an 11-0 run, to take a 35-23 lead into halftime.

The Mavericks came out hot in the third, outscoring their lone star conference opponents twenty to eleven, giving them enough of a cushion to hold on during a fourth where the buffs outscored them, but by then the game was locked up for the Mavs

This is the second time in the last three seasons the Mavericks have started off hot at 4-0.

Up next the Mavericks continue hosting Lone Star Conference opposition, taking on Texas Permian Basin.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Mason, 46 years old.
Former Palisade High School teacher arrested following investigation
Cameo exit
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-70
Football State Playoffs Round Two Preview
Football State Playoffs Round Two Preview
Hwy 141 Fatality
Gateway woman killed in crash
Proposition II passes
Proposition II successfully passes at the Colorado ballot box

Latest News

Mavs Volleyball once again dominates down the stretch run
Mavs Volleyball once again dominates
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts
Mavs Volleyball once again dominates down the stretch run
Maverick WBB lights out shooting leads to win in home opener
Maverick WBB picks up win in home opener
Governor Jared Polis
Polis calls special session to address rising property taxes