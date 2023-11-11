Maverick WBB shooting leads to win in home opener

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa Mavericks move to 4-0 on the season, after taking down the West Texas A&M Buffalos in the Mavs home opener 70-51.

West Texas A&M got off to a hot start, using size and speed to jump out to a 16-11 lead in the first quarter. But they could only hold off the Mavs for so long, who put up a seventeen-point swing in the second quarter, buoyed by the Mavs lights out shooting. In the second, the Mavs shot just under 44% from the field, and were nine of ten from the free throw line.

CMU ended the first half on an 11-0 run, to take a 35-23 lead into halftime.

The Mavericks came out hot in the third, outscoring their lone star conference opponents twenty to eleven, giving them enough of a cushion to hold on during a fourth where the buffs outscored them, but by then the game was locked up for the Mavs

This is the second time in the last three seasons the Mavericks have started off hot at 4-0.

Up next the Mavericks continue hosting Lone Star Conference opposition, taking on Texas Permian Basin.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.