Xcel Energy laying off Colorado employees

DENVER — Xcel Energy is laying off 59 Colorado employees as part of a company-wide workforce reduction, the utility provider said Wednesday.

According to a statement from an Xcel spokesperson, the layoffs impact about 150 employees in all. In addition, about 400 workers across the company accepted voluntary retirement offers. They will retire by the end of the year. It’s not clear how many of them work in Colorado.

Xcel blames “financial headwinds” caused by inflation, supply chain pressures and increased hiring during the pandemic.

“This decision allows us to align our organizational structure with evolving business and customer needs to ensure we’re positioned to succeed over the long term,” the statement said in part.

According to Xcel Energy’s website, the company had 11,357 employees in its eight-state service area at the end of 2021. 3,853 of them were in Colorado.

