Western Colorado Native American Market Days celebrates Native American diversity

Many people from Western Colorado and beyond will bring jewelry, art, and beadwork in celebration of Native American diversity.
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Native American market is back at the Grand Junction Convention Center this weekend.

The Western Colorado Native American Market Days event starts today with a performance from World Champion Hoop Dancers, Moontee Sinquah, Sampson Sixkiller Sinquah, and Scott Sixkiller Sinquah. The event will happen all Veterans Weekend, from noon to 8 p.m. today and all day Saturday and Sunday. Many people from Western Colorado and beyond will bring jewelry, art, and beadwork in celebration of Native American diversity.

The Event Coordinator, Roland McCook said, “It’s a method in which we educate people about our heritage and culture, because I will, I will identify each dance group. And I will speak about the dance itself and its origins, and what it means and how it came to be, give a little history about the dances themselves.”

Admission for kids is five dollars and for veterans, it is free.

