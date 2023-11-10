Mesa County Crime Stoppers warn community about “porch pirates” this coming holiday season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As the holiday season approaches, Mesa County Officials are warning the community when it comes to online shopping and delivery.

This morning, the Mesa County Crime Stoppers sent out the “Crime of the Week.” This week, a porch pirate stole packages from the outside of a home. Over $100 worth of property from the 900 Block of White Ave. was stolen by a woman. The incident took place shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Porch pirates is a popular term for people known to strike throughout the year, but they tend to become more prevalent during the holiday season. A report by “Safe Wise,” shows that an estimated 260 million delivered packages were stolen over the last year.

There are ways to make yourself less of a target all year round. Having packages delivered to your place of employment is an option for avoiding packages staying outside all day.

If you have fallen victim to a porch pirate and have video footage, the Mesa County Crime Stoppers encourage you to report it to them. If you are able to provide information on “Crime of the Week,” you can call (970) 241-7867.

