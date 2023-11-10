I-70 rollover near Cameo exit 46 leaves one dead

Cameo exit
Cameo exit(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A rollover accident turned fatal this morning along I-70 near Cameo exit 46. It happened around 8:35 a.m. closing the westbound lane of I-70. According to CDOT, as of 10:30 this morning, the westbound lane of I-70 is closed. CODT says to expect a 45-minute delay.

In the crash, we were told one person was ejected from the vehicle. After receiving CPR, that person died on scene. It is not clear if that person is a man or woman. The other person in the vehicle was transported to the hospital. Their condition at this time is unknown.

We have reached out to Colorado State Patrol for more information but have not yet received a call back. We will update you on-air and online when we get more information.

