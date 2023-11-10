Football State Playoffs Round Two Preview

By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:35 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Four Western Slope high school football programs are heading into their second-round matchups of the state playoffs and are looking to go even further.

In Class 4A the Montrose Red Hawks will make their playoff debut against the exact same team they ended the regular season against, the Pueblo West Cyclones. The Red Hawks defeated the Cyclones 33-7 over in Pueblo West in October. The Cyclones won their first-round matchup in shootout fashion, taking down Longmont Trojans 55-42.

On the other side of the bracket, the Fruita Monument Wildcats made a statement in their first-round matchup, taking down the Falcon Falcons 50-12. Now the Wildcats also have a rematch from the regular season in the second round, with the defending 4A Champions, the Broomfield eagles. The Eagles came over to the Western Slope and took down Fruita 21-6 when these two met earlier in the season.

In class 2A the number one seed in the class, the Delta Panthers are coming game against the Alamosa Mean Moose, that was close at first, but the Panthers flexed their might and pulled away at a final of 49-14.

The Panthers will host The Classical Academy Titans in the quarterfinals. These two met in the semifinals last year, where the Panthers took down the Titans 24-17 to punch their ticket to the state championships. Due to a Colorado High School Activities Association rule regarding the number of home games, the titans will be the home team, despite Delta owning the higher seed.

The Rifle Bears hold the three seed, after their close game with the Brush Beetdiggers, that the Bears won 21-14. Now the Bears draw the six seeded University Bulldogs out of Greeley.

