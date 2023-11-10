Escapee captured after 9 days when dog bark alerted couple pleads guilty in Pennsylvania

FILE - This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows homicide suspect Michael...
FILE - This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows homicide suspect Michael Burham after he was recaptured, July 15, 2023. Burham, the homicide suspect who escaped from Warren County Prison in northwestern Pennsylvania earlier this year and was on the run for more than a week before a pet dog led to his recapture, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Nov. 9, for his escape.(Todd M. Bingman | Pennsylvania State Police via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Pa. (AP) — A homicide suspect who escaped from a northwestern Pennsylvania prison and was on the run for more than a week before a pet dog led to his recapture in July pleaded guilty on Thursday for the escape and to kidnapping a Pennsylvania couple.

Michael Burham, 34, awaits sentencing in January. His defense lawyer declined comment after the hearing Thursday.

He had been accused of kidnapping an older couple in Pennsylvania and driving them to South Carolina to evade a murder investigation in New York when he escaped from the Warren County jail, about 66 miles (105 kilometers) east of Erie.

Authorities said he climbed from exercise equipment to a grated metal roof and slid down a rope that he had made of bedsheets.

During his time on the lam, police described Burham as “a self-taught survivalist with military experience,” warning he could be dangerous.

He evaded authorities for nine days before a couple responding to their barking dog encountered him. They contacted police and Burham was recaptured about two hours later.

His escape came just months before another high-profile incident in southeastern Pennsylvania, where a murderer evaded authorities for nearly two weeks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposition II passes
Proposition II successfully passes at the Colorado ballot box
Jeff Mason, 46 years old.
Former Palisade High School teacher arrested following investigation
Hwy 141 Fatality
Gateway woman killed in crash
A red dog lease was mistaken as a power cord, leading up to the trailer.
Family fears eviction after getting notice, over misunderstanding
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband was caught up in conspiracies, defense says
People crowd a market as they shop ahead of Diwali festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 5,...
Feeling crowded yet? The US Census Bureau estimates the world’s population has passed 8 billion
FILE - NuScale Power chairman and CEO John L. Hopkins, listen outside the West Wing of the...
First-of-a-kind nuclear project is terminated in a blow to Biden’s clean energy agenda
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Civilians flee north Gaza or shelter at a hospital as Israel and Hamas battle in the city