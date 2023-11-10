Drought worsens, but we’ll stay dry amid warming through next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Persistent dry weather means drought is gradually worsening across Western Colorado.

Drought Monitor Update

The weekly update from the Drought Monitor released on Thursday November 9 indicates “moderate drought” becoming more widespread, filling in across the San Juan Mountains. Severe Drought is persistent along Highway 50 from around Grand Junction through Delta and Montrose.

Moisture Could Increase... Eventually

The good news is the odds appear to be increasing in our long-range trends for above-normal rain potential. We’re favored with a 40% probability for above normal rainfall odds in the period from November 15 through November 19. We’re still favored by 40% for above-normal rainfall odds from November 17 through 23. This may not be all the moisture we need, but every little bit helps. We’ll have to wait for it as we’re likely to be dry through at least next Thursday.

Warming This Weekend

In the meantime, it’s all about slow but steady warming. That starts this weekend and continues next week. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s and lows in the low-to-mid 20s across the Western Slope. Sunday will be mostly sunny and a little bit warmer. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s and lows in the mid-to-upper 20s.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. Bundle up if you’re heading out. We’ll cool from lower 40s at 6 PM to mid-to-upper 30s at 8 PM, then to near freezing at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear and cold. Low temperatures will be near 25 degrees around Grand Junction, 22 degrees around Montrose, 23 degrees around Delta, and 19 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mainly sunny. We’ll warm from low-to-mid 20s at 7 AM to mid-to-upper 40s at noon, then to lower 50s at 3 PM. High temperatures will be near 53 degrees around Grand Junction, 50 degrees around Montrose, 54 degrees around Delta, and 52 degrees around Cortez.

