Dish Network laying off more than 500 Colorado employees

Dish Network will layoff 500 employees in the week
Dish Network will layoff 500 employees in the week(Ed Clemente | MGN)
By Nate Lynn
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — More than 500 Dish Network employees are being laid off this week, the satellite TV provider said Wednesday.

According to a statement from a Dish Network spokesperson, the company is making the move due to changing business demands.

“Like most businesses, we continually evaluate and make adjustments to ensure we’re set up for long-term success,” the statement said in part.

Impacted employees will be notified by the end of the week, according to the statement.

Dish Network reported $3.70 billion in revenue for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $4.10 billion for the same quarter last year. The company lost $139 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $412 million in net income in Q3 2022.

Headquartered in Englewood, Dish Network employs more than 14,000 people in the U.S. according to the company’s website. It’s not clear how many of them work in Colorado.

Copyright 2023 KUSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposition II passes
Proposition II successfully passes at the Colorado ballot box
Jeff Mason, 46 years old.
Former Palisade High School teacher arrested following investigation
Hwy 141 Fatality
Gateway woman killed in crash
A red dog lease was mistaken as a power cord, leading up to the trailer.
Family fears eviction after getting notice, over misunderstanding
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands