We’ve turned colder, now we start slow warming

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:28 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’ve turned colder -- cold enough that we’ll need to dress in warm layers in the mornings, and we still may need jackets in the afternoons for the rest of this week.

The Weather Setup

High pressure will be the primary influence on our weather for the rest of this week. The shifting of the center of the high pressure will mean shifting winds. The east-to-west wind will flow up the Front Range along the eastern edge of the Continental Divide. That upslope wind will bring snow to the hills on the west side of Metro Denver. The wind turns more downslope for us on the Western Slope. Downslope winds cause drying, so we won’t get any snow or rain here.

Mountain Snow Fading

As that high pressure shifts southward, the wind will calm, bringing an end to the snow along the Front Range by Thursday morning. If you have travel plans overnight toward Denver, give yourself plenty of time and be ready for some slow-go when you’re coming into the metro area.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. We’ll cool from middle 40s at 6 PM to lower 40s at 8 PM, then to upper 30s at 10 PM. We’ll become clear overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 27 degrees around Grand Junction, 24 degrees around Montrose, 26 degrees around Delta, and 19 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be mainly sunny. We’ll warm from mid-to-upper 20s at 7 AM to mid-to-upper 40s at noon, then to lower 50s by 3 PM. High temperatures will be near 53 degrees around Grand Junction, 47 degrees around Montrose, 52 degrees around Delta, and 51 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposition II passes
Proposition II successfully passes at the Colorado ballot box
Stock photo
Ten Grand Junction area men arrested in multi-state sting operation targeting internet sex predators
Proposition HH fails
Proposition HH fails to pass
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Hwy 141 Fatality
Gateway woman killed in crash

Latest News

We’ve turned colder -- cold enough that we’ll need to dress in warm layers in the mornings, and...
First Alert Weather -- Forecast for Wednesday 11.8.23
A cold front has kicked up the wind, and it will bring some snow to the mountains tonight and...
First Alert Weather -- Forecast for Tuesday 11.7.23
A cold front has kicked up the wind, and it will bring some snow to the mountains tonight and...
Wind subsides tonight, then we turn colder
Wind gusts of up to 30-40 mph will be an issue for much of Colorado’s Western Slope on Tuesday.
First Alert Weather -- Forecast for Monday 11.6.23