We’ve turned colder, now we start slow warming

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’ve turned colder -- cold enough that we’ll need to dress in warm layers in the mornings, and we still may need jackets in the afternoons for the rest of this week.

The Weather Setup

High pressure will be the primary influence on our weather for the rest of this week. The shifting of the center of the high pressure will mean shifting winds. The east-to-west wind will flow up the Front Range along the eastern edge of the Continental Divide. That upslope wind will bring snow to the hills on the west side of Metro Denver. The wind turns more downslope for us on the Western Slope. Downslope winds cause drying, so we won’t get any snow or rain here.

Mountain Snow Fading

As that high pressure shifts southward, the wind will calm, bringing an end to the snow along the Front Range by Thursday morning. If you have travel plans overnight toward Denver, give yourself plenty of time and be ready for some slow-go when you’re coming into the metro area.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. We’ll cool from middle 40s at 6 PM to lower 40s at 8 PM, then to upper 30s at 10 PM. We’ll become clear overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 27 degrees around Grand Junction, 24 degrees around Montrose, 26 degrees around Delta, and 19 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be mainly sunny. We’ll warm from mid-to-upper 20s at 7 AM to mid-to-upper 40s at noon, then to lower 50s by 3 PM. High temperatures will be near 53 degrees around Grand Junction, 47 degrees around Montrose, 52 degrees around Delta, and 51 degrees around Cortez.

