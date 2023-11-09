Safe2Tell annual report uncovers the highest ever report volume

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The anonymous youth reporting program, Safe2Tell, saw a 16% increase in reports during the 2022–23 school year. That’s according to the latest Safe2Tell annual report, released Monday by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

Safe2Tell reports reached their highest number ever last school year, with suicide threats and bullying at the top of the list. The total number of reports was just shy of 22,500, bringing it to the highest number since the program’s inception in 2004.

Mesa County Valley School District 51 is seeing an increase too. In 2022, District 51 saw 100 reports for the first quarter of the school year, and in 2023, it’s seeing 150 reports for the first quarter.

“Well, I think one is that we’re trying to do more to get students to make more reports,” said Jason Talley, crisis coordinator for D51. “So we go out and talk to all grades about when to make reports and why to make them.”

District 51 tells us that about a fourth of the reports it receives have to do with suicidality, followed by bullying and school threats.

