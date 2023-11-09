Former Palisade High School teacher arrested following investigation

PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - Palisade High School’s former band teacher has been arrested following a Title IX investigation into inappropriate sexual behavior involving a female student.

According to the arrest affidavit, 46-year-old Jeff Mason resigned from his position, rather than being terminated in regards to the Title IX investigation. That all stemmed from a report the Mesa County School District, director of safety and security got, about a possible sexual relationship between Mason and a student. The Grand Junction Police met with the student and her mother and the student described at least four instances of unlawful sexual contact that happened at the school.

Once the Title IX investigation was completed, the district advised Mason to resign. The Palisade Police Department began investigating the events that happened at the school. According to the affidavit, the student accuses Mason of giving her long, awkward, unwanted hugs between November 2022 and February 2023. She also accuses Mason of asking her to take walks with him and giving her rides in his personal vehicle. While in the vehicle, he attempted to rub her thighs.

During the Title IX investigation, Mason admitted that he continued to give her the unwanted hugs, despite the student expressing they were unwanted.

The affidavit further states that the student told investigators that while on a Palisade High School-sponsored trip to Colorado Springs, she went inside Mason’s hotel room and lay on the bed. She accuses Mason of wrapping his legs around hers and lying on the bed with her for 20 to 30 minutes. Mason denied wrapping his legs around hers.

During the investigation, Mason said he did take a student off campus to get lunch and snacks. According to the arrest affidavit, text messages exchanged between the two revealed Mason went to her house on more than one occasion, and steps were taken to make sure the parents didn’t know he had visited the home. The Grand Junction Police Department searched through Mason’s phone and found 686 text messages sent between the two. The first message recovered was sent on May 17, 2023, and the last one on June 20, 2013.

During the Title IX interview, Mason stated he bought the student gifts. Text messages revealed he even allowed the student to borrow Mason’s credit card to go shopping. Mason told investigators the total money spent was around $200. But that number was contradicted by the student, who gave more detail about different gifts that Mason bought, including a $400 camera, two Build-a-Bear animals, Ray Ban sunglasses, and more.

According to the affidavit, Mason lied to Title IX investigators about his conduct with the student, in an attempt to influence the investigation.

He’s no longer in the Mesa County Detention Facility, but he’s been charged with attempting to influence a public servant and first-degree official misconduct.

His court date is set for Nov. 15 at 8:30 a.m.

