‘Elf’ is coming back to theaters for 20th anniversary celebration

Will Ferrell in his role as Buddy from the movie "Elf" in 2003.
Will Ferrell in his role as Buddy from the movie "Elf" in 2003.(Warner Home Video via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A family favorite is returning to the big screen just in time for the holidays.

New Line Cinema’s “Elf” is returning to theaters on Nov. 17 in select locations.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the film’s theatrical return is celebrating the movie’s 20th anniversary.

“For 20 years now, the film ‘Elf’ has securely cemented itself as a treasured holiday tradition, touching the hearts of generations of viewers,” said Robert Oberschelp of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Christmas comedy debuted on Nov. 7, 2003. It stars Will Ferrell, Bob Newhart and James Caan.

In the film, Ferrell plays Buddy the Elf, who heads to New York City from the North Pole to meet his biological father, played by Caan.

The movie follows Buddy’s journey as he brings his Christmas cheer to New York while connecting with his family.

Warner Bros. said for fans to check their local theater listings for showtimes, but if they can’t make it, viewers can watch “Elf” on TBS and TNT this month.

In December, the film will stream on Max and Hulu and run for the entire month on AMC.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposition II passes
Proposition II successfully passes at the Colorado ballot box
Jeff Mason, 46 years old.
Former Palisade High School teacher arrested following investigation
Hwy 141 Fatality
Gateway woman killed in crash
A red dog lease was mistaken as a power cord, leading up to the trailer.
Family fears eviction after getting notice, over misunderstanding
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

FILE - People rally outside the Supreme Court in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood...
Department of Justice, civil rights group to appeal federal judge’s ruling declaring DACA illegal
Dana Rice showed off the new “swear jar” in her house – but instead of owing money for saying...
Husband creates Taylor Swift ‘swear jar’ for wife
Secondhand shopping becoming first choice for many Americans
How to cash in on the secondhand shopping surge
Dana Rice has to put a quarter in a "swear jar" every time she talks about Taylor Swift....
Husband creates Taylor Swift 'swear jar' for wife
If you have any $2 bills lying around, they could be worth thousands.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands