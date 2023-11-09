Athletes of the Week: Fall NLI Signees

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - High school athletes across the Grand Valley signed letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level.

Two Central Warriors will be competing at the colligate level. Brynn Wagner will continue her basketball career at Utah State Eastern, and Rhyan Mason will be staying on the volleyball courts, and staying in Grand Junction, and Colorado Mesa.

“This summer I went to volleyball camp at CMU and I was around the players and the coach a lot and I got to get to know them. They were all super sweet, super nice,” Mason said.

Across town at Grand Junction, Brett Woytek will be headed to the other side of the state, following his senior season, to play baseball at UCCS.

" There was a Palisade High School player two years ago who I was good friends with and he goes there,” Woytek said.

A Palisade Bulldog on the soccer pitch will be headed across the country to play division one soccer.

“I think I worked really, really hard to get to where I am right now. And it took a lot of grit and perseverance throughout the years. There were moments where I was like, Oh, is this going to happen? Is it not? But you know, in the long run, I went into my club and this upcoming high school season, you know, confident and wanting to play and have fun, because that’s how you grow the most,” Palisade Girl’s Soccer Player Mia De Villegas-Decker said.

NLI day was a busy day at Fruita Monument High School, with eight athletes signing. One of them is Mollie Dare, who will continue her wrestling career in the Grand Valley at Colorado Mesa.

“I have my family here and one of my sisters plays soccer for CMU so being able to stay here was a big, it was cool that I was able to have the opportunity,” Dare said.

Lucas Weaver may not be committing to a college in Western Colorado, Cowley College, but there’s a possibility in the future that he finds himself back in Western Colorado and Sulpizio Field for the Junior College World Series.

“I’ve seen them (Cowley) since I was really young. I‘m a baseball fan. So I go the World Series and so seeing them here is always a great thing and then them reaching out to me. It’s very exciting,” Weaver said.

