Woman stops her weekly bridge game to celebrate 102nd birthday

Maxine Eastland of Tennessee recently stopped her weekly bridge game to celebrate her 102nd...
Maxine Eastland of Tennessee recently stopped her weekly bridge game to celebrate her 102nd birthday.(Brookdale Senior Living)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:48 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee recently stopped her weekly bridge game to celebrate her 102nd birthday.

Maxine Eastland, the dedicated scorekeeper, said she loves playing cards but agreed to take a break to celebrate her special day with her daughter and friends.

When asked her secret to longevity, Eastland said, “I couldn’t tell you. I just enjoy life,” adding that she drinks a glass of white wine every day.

According to Brookdale Senior Living, Eastland’s late husband was in the Air Force during World War II, so they moved around a lot, including time spent stationed in Germany.

“Maxine is an inspiration to all of us,” the senior living facility said. “She is always happy and so positive to be around.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposition II passes
Proposition II successfully passes at the Colorado ballot box
Stock photo
Ten Grand Junction area men arrested in multi-state sting operation targeting internet sex predators
Proposition HH fails
Proposition HH fails to pass
Mesa County Commissioners aim to oust health director
Respiratory illnesses on the rise in Mesa County
A cold front has kicked up the wind, and it will bring some snow to the mountains tonight and...
Wind subsides tonight, then we turn colder

Latest News

Ivanka Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. It's...
Ivanka Trump testifies she wasn’t involved in documents central to her father’s civil fraud trial
FILE - Signage for the 51st annual CMA Awards appears in lights at the Bridgestone Arena on...
CMA Awards will pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett during a show hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning
Nathaniel Olofintuyi during treatment
High school student gets liver transplant, scores touchdown just days after being cleared to play
Health officials say there's been an alarming rise in a potentially life-threatening infection...
Cases of syphilis in babies skyrocket