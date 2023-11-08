Wind subsides tonight, then we turn colder

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A cold front has kicked up the wind, and it will bring some snow to the mountains tonight and Wednesday. We won’t get much snow - if any - on the Western Slope, but we will turn colder after the cold front passes.

Wind Subsides Tonight

Wind gusts on Tuesday were clocked as high as 46 mph at Telluride! Most areas across the Western Slope reported wind gusts in the 30-40 mph range. Wind gusts will gradually subside to the 20-30 mph range through 10 PM, then to less than 20 mph after midnight.

Snow Mostly Stays North

A cold front approaching from the north will bring snow to much of Northwestern Colorado. That snow will begin increasing around Moffat County after about 7 PM Tuesday. Snow will track east toward Steamboat Springs and south toward Meeker, Parachute, Glenwood Springs, and the Bookcliffs north of Grand Junction through about 4 AM. An isolated snow flake or rain drop is possible around the Grand Valley between about 5 AM and 8 AM, but most of the snow will stay up on the higher terrain.

Snowy, Slow Travel on I-70 Wednesday

If you have to drive I-70 toward Denver, you’ll run right into the snow. It will increase around Parachute and Glenwood Springs between about 5 AM and 8 AM and then slowly shift east through Vail, Aspen, Copper Mountain, Dillon, and Breckenridge through 9-12 AM before moving into Metro Denver around lunchtime. The interstate will be slow moving at times, so be sure to give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination so you can do so safely.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy. We’ll cool from upper 50s at 6 PM to middle 50s at 8 PM, then to lower 50s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray rain drop or snow flake around the Grand Valley, the Grand Mesa, or the Bookcliffs. Low temperatures will be near 37 degrees around Grand Junction, 36 degrees around Montrose, 36 degrees around Delta, and 29 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will start cloudy then become mostly sunny. High temperatures will be near 53 degrees around Grand Junction, 50 degrees around Montrose, 54 degrees around Delta, and 55 degrees around Cortez.

