Proposition II successfully passes at the Colorado ballot box

Learn more about the upcoming ballot propositions that may affect you
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:55 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Proposition II, an unlikely partnership between the state’s tobacco industry and its school system was put before Colorado voters today.

The proposition is intended to take the money made off of tobacco and nicotine sales and funnel it into a $23 million investment in Colorado Universal Pre-K Program. It would allow the state to keep revenue above projections from increased taxes.

However, failure to pass at the ballot box means that the state would require the state to refund all $26 million to tobacco and nicotine sellers and reduce the tobacco tax rate by 11.53%

The proposition passed with about 66% of Coloradans voting for and roughly 34% voting against.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo
Ten Grand Junction area men arrested in multi-state sting operation targeting internet sex predators
Mesa County Commissioners aim to oust health director
Respiratory illnesses on the rise in Mesa County
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Wind gusts of up to 30-40 mph will be an issue for much of Colorado’s Western Slope on Tuesday.
Wind increases Tuesday ahead of a sharp temperature drop on Wednesday
Palisade Police Department approves use of new body cameras.
Palisade Police Department pulls body out of car in Government Highline Canal

Latest News

Linda Stanley could lose her law license
If Linda Stanley loses her law license in Supreme Court complaint, she would no longer be allowed to serve as District Attorney
Proposition HH fails
Proposition HH fails to pass
Voting, Election generic
Conversation with Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Brim!
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Brim!