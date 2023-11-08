Proposition II successfully passes at the Colorado ballot box

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Proposition II, an unlikely partnership between the state’s tobacco industry and its school system was put before Colorado voters today.

The proposition is intended to take the money made off of tobacco and nicotine sales and funnel it into a $23 million investment in Colorado Universal Pre-K Program. It would allow the state to keep revenue above projections from increased taxes.

However, failure to pass at the ballot box means that the state would require the state to refund all $26 million to tobacco and nicotine sellers and reduce the tobacco tax rate by 11.53%

The proposition passed with about 66% of Coloradans voting for and roughly 34% voting against.

