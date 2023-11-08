Proposition HH fails to pass

Learn more about the upcoming ballot propositions that may affect you
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:55 PM MST
COLORADO, USA (KJCT) - Proposition HH has certainly drawn its fair share of ire since first hitting the political circuit. The wide-reaching tax reform package left more than a few Coloradans confused, with some even calling it more difficult than your average algebra class.

Proponents of the bill highlighted the bill’s built-in property tax cuts that would save homeowners hundreds per year, but it also greatly loosens the legal safeguards that restrain where and how the Colorado government can spend taxpayer dollars.

The early financial benefit from the tax cut would be felt relatively immediately, but opponents of the bill point out that the state spending limits established by the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR, would be substantially raised. The state would gradually work towards being able to hold on to billions of dollars of taxpayer money each year instead of refunding it.

The proposition failed with roughly 39% of Coloradans voting for the bill, and 61% voting against.

