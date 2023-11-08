New Airline will ‘Breeze’ in to the GJ Airport

Grand Junction Regional Airport
Grand Junction Regional Airport(KKCO)
By Digital News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:15 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction is getting two new direct flights to Orange County, California, and San Francisco on the startup low-cost carrier Breeze Airways beginning next year.

To entice customers to try the new service, Breeze offers introductory one-way fares to John Wayne of $39 and one-way fares to San Francisco of $59 through November 14.

Breeze Airways Director of Government and Airport Affairs Bud Hafer announced Wednesday morning at a press conference at the Grand Junction Regional Airport. According to Hafer, flights will be available to John Wayne Airport in Orange County beginning on February 6, 2024, with a one-stop connection to Provo, Utah, and seasonal service to San Francisco will begin on May 22, 2024.

Breeze has committed to flying out of Grand Junction for at least two years. The Grand Junction Airport has been searching for new carriers to since the departure of Delta Airlines in late 2021.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposition II passes
Proposition II successfully passes at the Colorado ballot box
Stock photo
Ten Grand Junction area men arrested in multi-state sting operation targeting internet sex predators
Proposition HH fails
Proposition HH fails to pass
Mesa County Commissioners aim to oust health director
Respiratory illnesses on the rise in Mesa County
Hwy 141 Fatality
Gateway woman killed in crash

Latest News

Loveland Police Officer arrested for involvement in sexual assault case
Loveland Police Officer arrested over sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl
Suzan Harris found
Body identified as missing Palisade woman
Hwy 141 Fatality
Gateway woman killed in crash
A red dog lease was mistaken as a power cord, leading up to the trailer.
Family fears eviction after getting notice, over misunderstanding