More than 400 U.S. citizens flee Gaza

Foreigners exit Gaza for Egypt at Rafah Border Crossing
Foreigners exit Gaza for Egypt at Rafah Border Crossing(Bloomberg Television / Youtube | MGN)
By Digital Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to a U.S. official, more than 400 U.S. citizens have been able to flee Gaza through the Rafah border crossing through Egypt.

The ability for foreigners and Palestinians with dual nationalities to cross the border was temporarily stopped over the weekend and resumed on Monday. More are hopefully expected to depart today, according to the official.

The secretary of state, Antony Blinken said in a statement last week that the total number of Americans and their families who expressed a desire to leave Gaza was around 1000 people.

Rafah is on the border between Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and Hamas-governed Gaza, the only territory that is not controlled by Israel.

The exit is carefully controlled by Hamas militants, as well as Israeli and Egyptian authorities.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposition II passes
Proposition II successfully passes at the Colorado ballot box
Stock photo
Ten Grand Junction area men arrested in multi-state sting operation targeting internet sex predators
Proposition HH fails
Proposition HH fails to pass
Mesa County Commissioners aim to oust health director
Respiratory illnesses on the rise in Mesa County
Hwy 141 Fatality
Gateway woman killed in crash

Latest News

Loveland Police Officer arrested for involvement in sexual assault case
Loveland Police Officer arrested over sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl
Grand Junction Regional Airport
New Airline will ‘Breeze’ in to the GJ Airport
Suzan Harris found
Body identified as missing Palisade woman
Hwy 141 Fatality
Gateway woman killed in crash
A red dog lease was mistaken as a power cord, leading up to the trailer.
Family fears eviction after getting notice, over misunderstanding