Gray wolves coming to colorado before the end of this year

Wolf
Wolf(Gary Kramer | AP)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Coloradans are now learning about when they can expect the re-introduction of Gray Wolves in the state. In a press release on Tuesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced their finalized designation of the Gray Wolf Reintroduction program. Colorado voters passed legislation in November 2020 to bring the wolves back to the state under the Endangered Species Act.

The exact location of the wolves’ introduction is not known at this time. However, the USFAW says the gray wolves will be in the state by December 31st of this year.

U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper said in a statement, “This final rule respects the will of Colorado voters, farmers, ranchers, and conservationists, and sets our state up for responsible gray wolf reintroduction.”

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposition II passes
Proposition II successfully passes at the Colorado ballot box
Stock photo
Ten Grand Junction area men arrested in multi-state sting operation targeting internet sex predators
Proposition HH fails
Proposition HH fails to pass
Mesa County Commissioners aim to oust health director
Respiratory illnesses on the rise in Mesa County
Hwy 141 Fatality
Gateway woman killed in crash

Latest News

A hearse and debris can be seen at the rear of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose,...
Colorado funeral home owner, wife, arrested on charges linked to the handling of at least 190 bodies
Housing Market is the least affordable since 1984
Housing Market is the least affordable since 1984
Walmart
Walmart to begin offering ‘sensory-friendly’ shopping hours every day at stores nationwide
United Airlines predicts a record-breaking holiday season
United Airlines predicts a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period