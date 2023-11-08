Gateway woman killed in crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A crash on Highway 141 left one woman dead and multiple people injured. The Colorado State Patrol says that the crash victim who lost her life was a 31-year-old woman from Gateway.

The victim was driving southbound on 141 near mile marker 131 around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. According to troopers, she veered into the northbound lane as she approached a corner, meanwhile, another car that was driving north veered into the southbound lane in order to avoid a collision. That moment was when the two vehicles collided head-on.

The woman in the first car was with three passengers, an 11-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. The children were taken to the hospital, along with the woman, but her injuries were fatal. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the other car was a 30-year-old Grand Junction man and his 32-year-old passenger who was a Grand Junction woman. Both of them were taken to the hospital and treated for moderate and minor injuries.

Colorado State Patrol believes alcohol may have been a factor in the fatal incident.

