Gateway woman killed in crash

By Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A crash on Highway 141 left one woman dead and multiple people injured. The Colorado State Patrol says that the crash victim who lost her life was a 31-year-old woman from Gateway.

The victim was driving southbound on 141 near mile marker 131 around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. According to troopers, she veered into the northbound lane as she approached a corner, meanwhile, another car that was driving north veered into the southbound lane in order to avoid a collision. That moment was when the two vehicles collided head-on.

The woman in the first car was with three passengers, an 11-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. The children were taken to the hospital, along with the woman, but her injuries were fatal. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the other car was a 30-year-old Grand Junction man and his 32-year-old passenger who was a Grand Junction woman. Both of them were taken to the hospital and treated for moderate and minor injuries.

Colorado State Patrol believes alcohol may have been a factor in the fatal incident.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposition II passes
Proposition II successfully passes at the Colorado ballot box
Stock photo
Ten Grand Junction area men arrested in multi-state sting operation targeting internet sex predators
Proposition HH fails
Proposition HH fails to pass
Mesa County Commissioners aim to oust health director
Respiratory illnesses on the rise in Mesa County
A cold front has kicked up the wind, and it will bring some snow to the mountains tonight and...
Wind subsides tonight, then we turn colder

Latest News

A red dog lease was mistaken as a power cord, leading up to the trailer.
Family fears eviction after getting notice, over misunderstanding
Linda Stanley could lose her law license
If Linda Stanley loses her law license in Supreme Court complaint, she would no longer be allowed to serve as District Attorney
Proposition HH fails
Proposition HH fails to pass
Proposition II passes
Proposition II successfully passes at the Colorado ballot box