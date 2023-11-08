Body identified as missing Palisade woman

Suzan Harris found
Suzan Harris found(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Nov. 8, 2023
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information about a body that was found over the weekend. According to the Mesa County Coroner’s office, 77-year-old Suzan Harris was found dead in her vehicle on November 3rd in the Government Highline Canal.

Harris was a resident of Palisade, Colorado. She was reported missing back in September after neighbors grew suspicious of her whereabouts. An autopsy has been conducted in the case and the cause and manner of death are still pending further toxicological analysis.

