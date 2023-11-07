Respiratory illnesses on the rise in Mesa County

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:19 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Health officials are expecting the rise of COVID-19, RSV, and flu cases in Colorado.

Since October 1, there have been almost 350 Coloradans hospitalized with COVID-19. Here in Mesa County, the health department is anticipating seeing the three respiratory illness cases increase as we get into the colder months. According to the Mesa County Public Health Department, respiratory data as of October 1 shows that 24 residents have been hospitalized and zero residents have been hospitalized due to the flu and RSV.

“But as we know, like clockwork, every year, as folks go indoors, when it’s colder, they’re sharing all those respiratory droplets,” said Ali Howe with MCPH. “We see a lot more transmission of all those big respiratory viruses that we don’t love to see: COVID-19, flu, and RSV.”

MCPH will hold two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics: an adult clinic on November 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a kids clinic on November 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

