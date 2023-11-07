Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Brim!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Brim is a friendly and affectionate 1 and a half-year-old young lady. She is calm and super smart. Brim is highly motivated by treats and already knows basic commands like “sit” and “paw”. She also walks incredibly well on a leash. Brim would be a great addition to a household that already has dogs or a family with older children. She would also fit well with a retired couple. Even if you cannot adopt her permanently, providing a foster home for her would be great.

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Brim! (Grand Rivers Humane Society)

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Chow Down Pet Supplies

2500 S Broadway, Unit H

Grand Junction, CO 81507

Sat 11/11/23 from 10am-12:30pm

Dog (adult) adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?

Complete adoption application at

https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/ or

Call 970-644-0575

