Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Brim!

Brim, a female fawn brindle and white Pittie-mix, seeks forever home full of love
By Melissa Wright
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Brim is a friendly and affectionate 1 and a half-year-old young lady. She is calm and super smart. Brim is highly motivated by treats and already knows basic commands like “sit” and “paw”. She also walks incredibly well on a leash. Brim would be a great addition to a household that already has dogs or a family with older children. She would also fit well with a retired couple. Even if you cannot adopt her permanently, providing a foster home for her would be great.

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Brim!
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Brim!(Grand Rivers Humane Society)

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Chow Down Pet Supplies

2500 S Broadway, Unit H

Grand Junction, CO 81507

Sat 11/11/23 from 10am-12:30pm

Dog (adult) adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?

Complete adoption application at

https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/ or

Call 970-644-0575

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo
Ten Grand Junction area men arrested in multi-state sting operation targeting internet sex predators
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Wind gusts of up to 30-40 mph will be an issue for much of Colorado’s Western Slope on Tuesday.
Wind increases Tuesday ahead of a sharp temperature drop on Wednesday
Palisade Police Department approves use of new body cameras.
Palisade Police Department pulls body out of car in Government Highline Canal
Mesa County Commissioners aim to oust health director
Respiratory illnesses on the rise in Mesa County

Latest News

Mesa County Commissioners aim to oust health director
Respiratory illnesses on the rise in Mesa County
D51 Strong Schools, Strong Community Luncheon: A State of the District Address
District 51 holds community luncheon to talk about goals and plans
Bernie Lange talks with U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert.
Rep. Boebert Extended Interview
Rep. Boebert Extended Interview