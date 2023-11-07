Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Brim!
Brim, a female fawn brindle and white Pittie-mix, seeks forever home full of love
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Brim is a friendly and affectionate 1 and a half-year-old young lady. She is calm and super smart. Brim is highly motivated by treats and already knows basic commands like “sit” and “paw”. She also walks incredibly well on a leash. Brim would be a great addition to a household that already has dogs or a family with older children. She would also fit well with a retired couple. Even if you cannot adopt her permanently, providing a foster home for her would be great.
Adoptable NOW and at our event:
Chow Down Pet Supplies
2500 S Broadway, Unit H
Grand Junction, CO 81507
Sat 11/11/23 from 10am-12:30pm
Dog (adult) adoption fee: $160 CASH only please
Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?
Complete adoption application at
https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/ or
Call 970-644-0575
