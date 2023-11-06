Wheels West Car Show at the VA

The entrance to the VA Western Colorado Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colo.
The entrance to the VA Western Colorado Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wheels West Car Club made a pit stop at the Grand Junction VA Medical Center.

People from Delta, Montrose, and Grand Junction brought out their cool rides to display it all to honor the veterans. The event organizer expresses that it’s important to recognize our veterans, who have served our country in so many ways.

All the proceeds collected at the car show will go directly to the men and women of the VA community center.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palisade Police Department approves use of new body cameras.
Palisade Police Department pulls body out of car in Government Highline Canal
Three Western Slope teams advance in state playoffs
Three Western Slope Football Teams advance in the State Playoffs
Police activity in front of preshool near Nellis and Owens
Toddler shoots self at preschool with gun dropped by fleeing teen suspect
Fruita Monument Football puts up 50-points in playoff victory
Fruita Monument Football puts up 50 in playoff victory
Grand Junction Police cruiser on a call
GJ bomb squad serving more than a dozen counties across western Colorado

Latest News

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Death of a player from a skate to the neck reignites hockey’s stubborn debate over protective gear
Ski Patrol Ski Swap
Ski Swap for Powderhorn Ski Resort
Western Slope Cowboy Gathering
8th year celebrating western slope cowboy gathering
Three Western Slope teams advance in state playoffs
Three Western Slope Football Teams advance in the State Playoffs