Wheels West Car Show at the VA

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wheels West Car Club made a pit stop at the Grand Junction VA Medical Center.

People from Delta, Montrose, and Grand Junction brought out their cool rides to display it all to honor the veterans. The event organizer expresses that it’s important to recognize our veterans, who have served our country in so many ways.

All the proceeds collected at the car show will go directly to the men and women of the VA community center.

