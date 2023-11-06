The start of the week will be windy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Wind Gusts On The Western Slope

8 AM Monday, there is nothing to note about the wind. By noon on Monday, the wind speeds will begin to pick up and reach their peak for the day. At that point, the higher wind speeds will be over the higher elevations. Throughout the night, the wind will be calm. Tuesday afternoon, between 12 PM and 3 PM, wind gusts will peak. This time, in many of the lower elevations. By 3 PM, Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez will have wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH. The wind will clear up and move out of the region by nightfall.

Origins Of The Wind Gusts

The jet stream is a powerful factor in the wind gusts. There is a high-pressure ridge and a low-pressure trough on either side of the jet stream. The positioning of the high-pressure ridge and the low-pressure trough has created a funnel effect, which then manipulates the movement and trajectory of the wind. The jet stream is projected to flow right over the top of Colorado and the Grand Valley. Some of the stronger winds, which start in the higher elevations on Monday, will shift to reach the lower parts of the valley by Tuesday. This is because the low-pressure trough will dig down into the jet stream, causing some mixing in the atmosphere.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight on the Western Slope will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 41 degrees in Grand Junction, 39 degrees in Montrose, 40 degrees in Delta, and 32 degrees in Cortez. Temperatures tomorrow will reach their high in the afternoon hours. It will be 71 degrees in Grand Junction, 68 degrees in Montrose, 71 degrees in Delta, and 70 degrees in Cortez.

Looking Ahead

The first few days of the work week will be relatively warm but windy. Temperatures will begin to drop about midweek, welcoming a chance for precipitation in some areas.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.