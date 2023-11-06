Feds seize 220 pounds of drugs, some resembling candy

Authorities say more drugs were seized in a home than there are people in Massachusetts. (Credit: WBZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal prosecutors announced one of the biggest drug busts in New England history on Monday.

Investigators found more than 220 pounds of suspected drugs in a suburban Boston home.

Among them were heart-shaped pills made to resemble Valentine’s Day candy that contained fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The investigation started with an overdose death in nearby Salem.

Authorities tracked the drugs to the basement of a home in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Children were living on the first and second floors.

Investigators also found a loaded handgun as well as counterfeit Adderall and Percocet pills.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Western Slope teams advance in state playoffs
Three Western Slope Football Teams advance in the State Playoffs
Palisade Police Department approves use of new body cameras.
Palisade Police Department pulls body out of car in Government Highline Canal
The Grand Valley will see winds ranging from 20-35 MPH. These winds will be flowing through the...
The start of the week will be windy
Ski Patrol Ski Swap
Ski Swap for Powderhorn Ski Resort
President Marshall condemns anti-semitism on CMU campus
CMU President, John Marshall, sheds light on where he stands with anti-semitism

Latest News

FILE - Scientists have discovered the oldest black hole yet, formed a mere 470 million years...
Oldest black hole discovered dating back to 470 million years after the Big Bang
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with leaders from the Western Hemisphere for the inaugural...
‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden promotes $16 billion for passenger rail projects near his home in Delaware
FILE - The CDC will test for more than 30 pathogens in four airports.
CDC to expand disease surveillance at airports
The CDC is expanding airport surveillance as flu numbers rise. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
CDC expands airport surveillance as flu numbers rise
Extreme weather costing Americans
Expert advice to combat extreme weather’s impact on your wallet