The start to the work week will be warm and windy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Weather This Week

Sunday will be warm but windy. There is a cold front blowing in from the Pacific Northwest. There is currently a high-pressure pocket covering the region. This will soon be pushed to the east as the cold front continues to move forward. Accompanying this cold front will be some bigger wind gusts, starting as early as Sunday morning.

Wind Gusts On The Western Slope

Sunday at 7 AM, the wind will be reasonably calm. By 12 PM, the wind will pick up in the Grand Valley and will continue through 4 PM. Wind gusts will be as high as 11 MPH in Grand Junction, 24 MPH in Delta, 23 MPH in Montrose, and 17 MPH in Cortez. Around dinner time, the wind will begin to calm down and exit the region.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight on the Western Slope will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 38 degrees in Grand Junction, 35 degrees in Montrose, 35 degrees in Delta, and 28 around Cortez. Sunday will be mostly sunny with some stronger winds. Temperatures will reach a high in the afternoon hours. It will be 68 degrees around Grand Junction, 67 degrees in Montrose, 68 degrees in Delta, and 69 degrees in Cortez.

Looking Ahead

As Monday approaches, we will have one more day of warm temperatures before the cold front reaches the Grand Valley. Highs will drop from the 60s to the 50s and 40s near the end of the week.

