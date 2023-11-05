Ski Swap for Powderhorn Ski Resort

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Ski season is right around the corner that means its time for the ski swap for the Powderhorn Ski Patrol.

The ski swap brings people together to sell new and used snow equipment but it’s also a fundraiser for the ski patrol. The funds collected will train patrollers to service the riders at the Powderhorn Mountain Resort.

“It promotes our ski education, our patrol education and medical,” said Brian Harrison, Powderhorn Ski Resort representative. “We have a good group of medical professional ski patrollers and young adult patrollers that benefit from this.”

Organizers say this is the best year they’ve had in a long time.

