Mavericks Football Picks up win in final home game of the season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Football team left a good impression in their final game in front of the hometown crowd at Stocker Stadium, defeating the Chadron State Eagles 38-22.

The Mavericks jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first half. On Senior Day, the Mavs Senior Running Back Keyshawn Ashford, found the endzone twice in the first half.

Coming out of halftime, the Mavericks showed no sign of slowing down. Seconds into the third quarter Junior Defensive Back JaCari Williams snagged an interception. He’d have two in just the third quarter including a 40-yard pick six.

The Maverick Defense got a third interception in the quarter by Redshirt Sophomore Linebacker Colin Stuhr. All three Maverick interceptions turned into touchdowns, and the Mavericks took a 38-0 lead.

The win over the Eagles puts the Mavs record at .500 for the season and in conference play. CMU sits at 4-4 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 5-5 for the whole season. They will get a shot at ending the season with winning records in the RMAC and overall, when they travel to Las Vegas, New Mexico to take on the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys.

