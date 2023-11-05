8th year celebrating western slope cowboy gathering

Western Slope Cowboy Gathering
Western Slope Cowboy Gathering(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:44 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cowgirls and cowboys had themselves a honky-tonk Saturday night, wrapping up the 2023 Western Slope Cowboy Gathering.

The Cowboy Gathering began in 2015 to celebrate and share cowboy poetry and music. Flash forward to now, poets, singers, and musicians gathered for the 8th year celebration for two full day and nights of cowboy entertainment.

In the good ol’days. After a hard days work, cowboys would entertain each other with stories and folk songs. Cowboy poetry traditions were carried on by cattle drive workers and ranchers. The National Cowboy Poetry Roundups are held every year in Nevada.

Saturday night folks enjoyed performances from names like Miska Paget, Paul Larson, and Kristyn Harris.

