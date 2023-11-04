This weekend stays warm, cooling on the way the next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This weekend’s weather looks terrific if you’re wanting to get outside.

Weather This Weekend

Saturday around Grand Junction will be mainly sunny. We’ll warm from lower 40s at 9 AM to upper 50s at noon, then to middle 60s by 4 PM as a few clouds begin to arrive. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and little warmer. We’ll warm from mid-40s at 9 AM to near 60 degrees at noon, then to middle 60s at 4 PM. Montrose warms beneath a sunny sky on Saturday from upper 30s at 9 AM to lower 50s at noon, then to lower 60s at 4 PM. Sunday will be partly cloudy. The day will warm from lower 40s at 9 AM to upper 50s at noon, then to the middle 60s by 4 PM.

This Weekend in the Mountains

In the mountains, expect a sunny Saturday. High temperatures across the High Country will be mainly in the low-to-mid 50s with morning lows in the 20s and 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s - so a little warmer. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s and low-to-mid 30s.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight on the Western Slope will be mainly clear. Low temperatures will be near 36 degrees around Grand Junction, 33 degrees around Montrose, 34 degrees around Delta, and 26 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be near 66 degrees around Grand Junction, 63 degrees around Montrose, 67 degrees around Delta, and 67 degrees around Cortez.

Looking Ahead

After this weekend, we’ll be warm for one more day. Cooling starts Tuesday as a cold front approaches. The cold front will pass through Western Colorado, and the cooling will become more evident on Wednesday as highs drop back to 50s and lows drop from 30s to 20s across Western Colorado.

