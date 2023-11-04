Fruita Monument Football puts up 50 in playoff victory

By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:37 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita Monument Wildcats Football team made a statement in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs, cruising past the Falcon Falcons at a final of 50-12.

A good microcosm of the game was both teams attempts at 2-point conversions. After a penalty on the Wildcats halved the distance to the goal, Falcon opted to go for two following a touchdown run but the two point rush attempt was stuffed at the line by the Wildcat defense.

Trailing Fruita Monument 21-7 the Falcons opted to go for two again, but elected to throw it this time. Not only was the attempt no good but the pass was intercepted by Senior Shervin Bunch.

Later Fruita Monument found themselves in a similar situation after their Senior Quarterback Amari Wilson ran in a touchdown from about 15 yards out. After initially lining up to kick a PAT Falcon drew a penalty that halved the distance to the goal, and the Wildcats instead opted to go for two. What Falcon couldn’t do the Wildcats could, with Senior Running Back Andres Palafox powering in the 2-point play, putting the Wildcats up 29-12.

Wilson had a big day for his team, putting up four total touchdowns.

Up next for the Wildcats, a rematch with the defending class champions, the Broomfield Eagles. These two met at Stocker Stadium back in October, and the Eagles defense hushed the Wildcat offense, winning 21-6.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Cody Lee Custer
Affidavit reveals witness accounts describing deadly scene near Grand Ave. bridge
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
911 call shows man suspected in plan to attack Colorado amusement park was found dead near a ride
24-year-old Ramon Cesena-Valdez
Plea deal accepted for one man involved in largest drug bust
Grand Junction Police cruiser on a call
GJ bomb squad serving more than a dozen counties across western Colorado
FILE -- Colorado authorities say a man was unharmed in a shooting thanks to his wallet blocking...
Man unharmed in apparent road rage shooting after wallet blocks bullet, police say

Latest News

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, is defended by Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving...
Jokic scores 33 points, leads Nuggets to 125-114 win over Mavericks in NBA tournament opener
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts
Fruita Monument Football puts up 50-points in playoff victory
President Marshall condemns anti-semitism on CMU campus
CMU President, John Marshall, sheds light on where he stands with anti-semitism
Father and son plead guilty for capitol riot
Colorado father and son plead guilty in Capitol riot