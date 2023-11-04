Colorado father and son plead guilty in Capitol riot

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A father and son from Highlands Ranch have pleaded guilty in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

According to court records, David Tyner and Christian Tyner each pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to one count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building and Grounds and one count of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

According to an affidavit, the Tyners entered the Capitol through the east Rotunda door just after 3 p.m. and at one point, David confronted a law enforcement officer. The document says the Tyners were inside the Capitol for about 16 minutes.

One photo shows Christian standing next to his father with blood on his face. David told investigators that Christian was injured during an effort by police to move the crowd of rioters off the East Steps. The FBI reviewed video evidence and was unable to confirm or refute that account, according to the document.

Warrants were issued on June 21, and the Tyners were arrested on July 20. Sentencing is set for Feb. 16.

