CMU President, John Marshall, sheds light on where he stands with anti-semitism

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With the war still ongoing between Israel and the Palestinian terror group, Hamas; anti-semitism is on the rise here at home.

Yesterday Colorado Mesa University President, John Marshall, reflected on the civic forum that the university hosted last week and condemned acts of anti-semitism. President Marshall thanked students for their resilience and willingness to listen to one another in a thoughtful way.

During last week’s forum, students and community members had the opportunity to listen to an important discussion with panelists who talked about the historical ties between Israel and Gaza. Topics on terrorist group Hamas and prospects for peace were also discussed during the forum.

In a tweet from President Marshall, he condemned the mistreatment of Jewish students across universities around the country. He made it clear that CMU students, Jewish students in particular, are welcome and safe on campus.

