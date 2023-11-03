Workplace violence trends down after K-9 officers join St. Mary’s security team

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Health care is now considered the most dangerous industry due to a 75% increase in workplace violence post pandemic. To combat these statistics St. Mary’s Medical Center found a four legged solution. A team of five K-9′s take turn paroling the halls of St. Mary’s for security, comfort, and the occasional belly rub. This practice is somewhat new to St. Mary’s, having officially announced the team in August of this year. Conversations about introducing dogs to the security team began in 2021. After a successful six month beta test with Geraldine, a retired police dog, workplace violence reduced by 26%. Prompting the Leadership team at St. Mary’s to give a green light and implement the program.

As violence towards caregivers skyrocketed at St. Mary’s, traditional methods to curb patient behavior weren’t helping. Susan Bourgeois, the Director of Public Safety and Security for Intermountain Health thinks a culmination of stressors following the Pandemic is putting a strain on mental health. “I feel like people’s self regulation skills are, are they’re struggling with that,” said Bourgeois. Some staff report physical and verbal altercations with patients. Bourgeois noticed staff feeling vulnerable and unprotected.

A change needed to be made. In this case, new additions to the team. Three full time and two as needed K-9 teams roam the halls of St. Mary’s with their Security Handler. They keep an eye on patients and provide much needed snuggles to staff. Patients are allowed to request to see a K-9 officer on duty if they are feeling emotionally elevated or experiencing anxiety. Three full time teams will work from 3 PM to 1 AM on separate days. Those times are when violence trends uptick at the hospital. If more coverage is needed, two as needed teams can be called in to assist. Bourgeois hopes to transfer those teams to full time to have 24/7 coverage.

These dogs are certified and trained to the National Police Canine Association standards. “They go through about 280 hours as a team to make that certification and get trained to those qualifications,” said Bourgeois. There’s one key difference between Police dogs and St. Mary’s dogs. St. Mary’s wanted their pups trained to be sociable and friendly while still keeping folks in line.

“When a patient or a family member or just any random person, maybe a challenge here in the emergency department, it’s good to have a powerful backup source. " said David Stone, an Emergency Room Technician. Stone says the K-9 unit is one of the greatest treats for coworkers and patients. He says working in the emergency department is stressful. Having someone to listen who won’t talk back is comforting.

“We actually saw a 30% reduction in workplace violence events and a 50% reduction in workplace violence injuries,” added Bourgeois.

Staff say sometimes, K-9 officers have been more successful de-escalating patients than Law Enforcement Officers in the past.

