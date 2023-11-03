Mavericks Hockey kicks off homestand with a bang

By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:47 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Hockey Team kicked off their three game homestand against a pair of Arizona programs, by taking down the Grand Canyon Antelopes 10-4.

After jumping out to a 2-0 lead. But the ‘Lopes answered back tying it at 2-2.

Despite scoring four goals in total, the ‘Lopes couldn’t keep pace with the Mavs in front of their hometown crowd.

The Mavs were already up comfortably at 7-4 with about ten minutes left, but got hot down the stretch scoring three more goals before the final buzzer.

Up next for the Mavericks is the back-to-back games against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. The Mavs and Lumberjacks already played two games earlier in the year, splitting them at 1-1.

Saturday’s game is this Year’s Pink the Rink fundraiser game for the St. Mary’s Cancer Assistance Fund.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators dig into Glenwood Park suspect’s past
Investigators dig into Glenwood Park suspect’s past
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
911 call shows man suspected in plan to attack Colorado amusement park was found dead near a ride
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Maximus Knight was the youngest of his family, according to a GoFundMe page.
13-year-old dies after tetherball rope wrapped around his neck, sheriff says
Dr. Barbara Zind with Palestinian Children's Relief Fund
Grand Junction Pediatrician out of Gaza... Now Heading to Cairo

Latest News

Redlands Chargers take home 14U Super Bowl
Redlands Chargers take home 14U Super Bowl
Redlands Chargers take home 14U Super Bowl
Redlands Chargers take home 14U Super Bowl
Mavericks Hockey kicks off homestand with a bang
Mavericks Hockey kicks off homestand with a bang
K-9 officer Moose
Workplace violence trends down after K-9 officers join St. Mary’s security team