GJ City Council holds community sessions on the issue of community houselessness

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The city of Grand Junction hosted a “community conversation about homelessness” here in the Valley yesterday afternoon. This conversation was put together so that residents within the community could express their input about the ongoing unhoused population issue.

With protests and backlash following the Whitman Park closure, the city held a community session to let people express their concerns and thoughts on the issue. Many residents filled the meeting, one local in particular expressed his opinion saying that he believes his generation is inheriting this problem. If the city could figure something out, it would be great.

City Council Member, Scott Beilfuss and Parks and Recreations Director, Ken Sherbenou, were in attendance. Sherbenou gave an update on the projects going on around the city for parks, noting that the Whitman Park closure was no different than the Emerson Park closure, back in 2019.

For those who missed the community session, another one will be held on Nov. 16. You can find all the information about the session here.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.