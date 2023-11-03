GJ City Council holds community sessions on the issue of community houselessness

With protests and backlash following the Whitman Park closure, the city held a community session to let people express their concerns and thoughts on the issue.
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:38 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The city of Grand Junction hosted a “community conversation about homelessness” here in the Valley yesterday afternoon. This conversation was put together so that residents within the community could express their input about the ongoing unhoused population issue.

With protests and backlash following the Whitman Park closure, the city held a community session to let people express their concerns and thoughts on the issue. Many residents filled the meeting, one local in particular expressed his opinion saying that he believes his generation is inheriting this problem. If the city could figure something out, it would be great.

City Council Member, Scott Beilfuss and Parks and Recreations Director, Ken Sherbenou, were in attendance. Sherbenou gave an update on the projects going on around the city for parks, noting that the Whitman Park closure was no different than the Emerson Park closure, back in 2019.

For those who missed the community session, another one will be held on Nov. 16. You can find all the information about the session here.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Cody Lee Custer
Affidavit reveals witness accounts describing deadly scene near Grand Ave. bridge
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
911 call shows man suspected in plan to attack Colorado amusement park was found dead near a ride
24-year-old Ramon Cesena-Valdez
Plea deal accepted for one man involved in largest drug bust
FILE -- Colorado authorities say a man was unharmed in a shooting thanks to his wallet blocking...
Man unharmed in apparent road rage shooting after wallet blocks bullet, police say
A suspect was stuck in a vehicle up in the air when police in Akron, Ohio responded to the scene.
Auto business workers use forklift to prevent theft suspect from escaping, video shows

Latest News

Dispatch center in Grand Junction Police Department
Police department highlighting dispatchers who helped deliver babies
Former judge in Morphew case accuses district attorney of investigation into his family as...
Former judge in Morphew case accuses district attorney of investigation into his family as retribution for rulings
Congressman, Ken Buck, defends Donald Trump
Congressman Ken Buck testifies defending Trump in Colorado insurrection trial
Colorado Weedery opens second location in GJ
Colorado Weedery opens second location in Grand Junction